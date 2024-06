News From Law.com

Attorneys from Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft have partnered with a Boston-based firm to file a complaint in Massachusetts on behalf of a small startup company against Uber, alleging that the multinational ride-hailing company defrauded and reverse-engineered its audiovisual-recording technology that helps mitigate concerns of passenger safety.

Technology

June 28, 2024, 5:22 PM