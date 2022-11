News From Law.com

Attorneys at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft have been reporting an email network outage since last week following a cyberattack. The American Lawyer confirmed an ongoing email network time-out using third-party testing services on Monday afternoon. The tests also failed to validate the existence of mailboxes for multiple attorney emails and raised a Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) error; the error mode is known to block outgoing emails.

Legal Services

November 21, 2022, 5:09 PM