Did Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft decide to drop Ye as a client? No, the firm clarified late Wednesday. But the issue of representing controversial and or troublesome clients is thorny, and Big Law is taking a slow roll approach to handling Ye, especially compared with his corporate partners, which have been more direct about severing ties with the artist.

October 26, 2022, 7:53 PM