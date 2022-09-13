Cadwalader Lures Paul Hastings White Collar Duo | Law.com Ra...

News From Law.com

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, continuing a strategy to expand its white-collar defense and litigation group, has added two partners from Paul Hastings: Kenneth Breen and Phara Guberman in New York. Breen most recently served as head of Paul Hasting's New York white collar group after 10 years as chair of its global investigations and white collar defense team. Jodi Avergun, chair of Cadwalader's white collar defense group, said the duo's arrival is another "crucial step" in the "ongoing build-out" of the firm's white collar practice.

