Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft has landed a four-partner private credit and leveraged finance team from King & Spalding as the firm and others lean into the practice. The team consists of partners Ronald Lovelace, Patrick Yingling, Jared Zajac and Joseph Polonsky, all of whom will be resident in the firm's growing Charlotte, North Carolina office.

Banking & Financial Services

February 01, 2023, 1:55 PM