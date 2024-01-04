Cadwalader Countersues, Seeking Unpaid Bills From Ex-Clients...

News From Law.com

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft and former partner Todd Blanche are countersuing ex-clients who sued them for alleged legal malpractice last year, claiming the clients owe more than $1.2 million in legal fees.The claims, filed in late December, assert breach of contract, quantum merit, and a judgment against plaintiffs Adam and Daniel Kaplan for no less than $1.2 million in unpaid fees, plus 9 % interest for late payment. Cadwalader and Blanche are represented by Victor Hou and David Herrington of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 04, 2024, 4:38 PM

nature of claim: /