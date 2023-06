Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against University Physician Group to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Brach Eichler on behalf of Caduceus Inc., contends that the defendant failed to pay for services rendered. The case is 2:23-cv-03415, Caduceus, Inc. v. University Physician Group.

Health Care

June 23, 2023, 2:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Caduceus, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Brach Eichler

defendants

University Physician Group

defendant counsels

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract