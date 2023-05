Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McDonald Toole Wiggins on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Volkswagen Group of America and a related entity to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Wagner, McLaughlin & Whittemore on behalf of Raymond Cadiz, who claims that he sustained injuries after the radiator coolant expansion tank in a 2012 Volkswagen GTI exploded. The case is 8:23-cv-01069, Cadiz v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 15, 2023, 11:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Raymond Cadiz

defendants

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Volkswagenaktiengesellschaft

defendant counsels

McDonald Toole Wiggins

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product