Who Got The Work

Terrence J. Miglio and Blaine Veldhuis of Butzel Long have stepped in to represent IHA Health Services Corporation, Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital System and Trinity Health- Michigan Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed July 21 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Paoff, Robinson, & Widman on behalf of a neonatologist who contends that she was not offered a full-time position with the defendants due to her race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Shalina D. Kumar, is 4:23-cv-11751, Cadichon v. Trinity Health- Michigan, Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 18, 2023, 4:41 AM

