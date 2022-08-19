New Suit - Copyright

Cadence Design Systems, a software company focused on integrated circuit design, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Ruttenberg IP Law, accuses defendant Luxshare Precision and related companies of copying and redistributing Cadence's software without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-04781, Cadence Design Systems Inc. v. Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd. et al.

Technology

August 19, 2022, 7:53 PM