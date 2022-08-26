New Suit

Assurant, a global risk management services company based in New York City, and American Bankers Insurance Co of Florida were sued over hurricane-related insurance claims Thursday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, which seeks payment for claims arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was brought by McClenney Moseley & Associates on behalf of Minerva Cadena. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04635, Cadena v. American Security Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 5:08 AM