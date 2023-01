Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Standard Insurance Company to California Central District Court. The suit, over the denial of disability benefits, was filed by Donahue & Horrow on behalf of Kim Caddick. The case is 5:23-cv-00075, Caddick v. Standard Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 14, 2023, 8:20 AM