New Suit - Trade Secrets

The U.S. Navy was slapped with a lawsuit on Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court in connection with its complex military aircraft maintenance software system. The suit was brought by Holland & Knight on behalf of the Navy's sole Automated Data Capture System supplier CACI Inc. - Federal. According to the suit, Navy personnel have allegedly made unauthorized copies of CACI's ADCS in an effort to develop an application that would replace the company's system and in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act. The case is 1:23-cv-00478, CACI Incorporated - Federal v. Navy.

Aerospace & Defense

April 12, 2023, 6:57 AM

CACI Incorporated - Federal

Holland & Knight

United States Navy

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision