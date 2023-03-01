Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Munger, Tolles & Olson and Caplan Cobb on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sidley Austin to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Brooks & Warner and Sperling & Slater on behalf of Luis Alfredo Caceres and Luis Angel Caceres. The suit accuses Sidley of providing improper independent tax opinions to the plaintiffs regarding the sale of UPC Holding Corp. stock to a company that Sidley allegedly knew was a promoter of illegal tax shelter transactions. The case is 1:23-cv-00844, Caceres et al v. Sidley Austin, LLP.

Legal Services

March 01, 2023, 8:44 AM