Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an alleged employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Freiman Legal on behalf of Rosa Cabrera, who contends that she was subjected to age-based discrimination and was wrongfully terminated after suffering from a workplace injury. The case is 2:22-cv-06406, Cabrera v. Walmart, Inc. et al.