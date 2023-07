Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Southern California Permanente Medical Group to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Romero Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming unpaid wages. The case is 2:23-cv-05236, Cabrera v. Southern California Permanente Medical Group.

Health Care

June 30, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Maria Cabrera

defendants

Southern California Permanente Medical Group

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations