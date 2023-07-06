Francis X. Riley III and Melissa Clarke of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have entered appearances for Casey Crawford, Adam Goldberg and Movement Mortgage LLC in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 22 in New Jersey District Court by a pro se plaintiff who claims that she was not allowed to rescind a fraudulent mortgage agreement that was executed on her second home. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi, is 2:23-cv-02745, Cabrera v. Nazor et al.
Real Estate
July 06, 2023, 6:16 AM