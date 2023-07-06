Who Got The Work

Francis X. Riley III and Melissa Clarke of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have entered appearances for Casey Crawford, Adam Goldberg and Movement Mortgage LLC in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 22 in New Jersey District Court by a pro se plaintiff who claims that she was not allowed to rescind a fraudulent mortgage agreement that was executed on her second home. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi, is 2:23-cv-02745, Cabrera v. Nazor et al.

Real Estate

July 06, 2023, 6:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Lolita Cabrera

defendants

Adam Goldberg

Bryan Nazor

Casey Crawford

Diane Coleman

Dominick Decarlo

Jeralyn J. Lawrence

John Bartnick

Madley Salhab

Main Street Title Agency

Movement Mortgage, LLC

New Jersey State Bar Association

Patricia Kelly

Salhab Law LLC

Scott Conforti

Timothy F. Mcgoughran

defendant counsels

Dilorenzo & Rush

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Salhab Law, LLC

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation