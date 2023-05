Removed To Federal Court

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Jaguar Land Rover to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Sabina Karim on behalf of Jose Ramon Perez Cabrera, contends that the plaintiff was in a motor vehicle accident as a result of a wheel falling off the vehicle. The case is 4:23-cv-01815, Cabrera v. Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

Automotive

May 17, 2023, 6:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Jose Ramon Perez Cabrera

defendants

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product