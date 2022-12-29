New Suit

Mutual of Omaha Insurance, a financial services company offering life insurance policies, was slapped with an insurance lawsuit Thursday in Puerto Rico District Court. The lawsuit, concerning disability benefit claims, was brought by Igor J. Dominguez Law Offices on behalf of Dr. Maria M. Rodriguez Cabrera and Dr. Pedro Colberg Arroyo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01649, Cabrera Rodriguez v. Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 29, 2022, 6:34 PM