New Suit - Contract

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty Friday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of Ilzia Cabrera and John Cabrera. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01402, Cabrera et al v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

March 24, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Ilzia Cabrera

John Cabrera

Strategic Legal Practices, Apc

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract