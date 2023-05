Who Got The Work

Hannah M. Yoder of FordHarrison has entered an appearance for Elderly Health Care LLC and Gloria Lecaro in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case, over allegedly unpaid overtime wages, was filed March 31 in Florida Middle District Court by the Law Offices of Zandro E. Palma. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, is 8:23-cv-00715, Cabrejo v. Elderly Health Care LLC et al.

Health Care

May 15, 2023, 10:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Alejandra P. Cabrejo

Alejandra P. Cabrejo

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of Zandro E. Palma, PA

defendants

Elderly Health Care LLC

Elderly Health Care LLC

Gloria Lecaro

Gloria Lecaro

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations