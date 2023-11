Who Got The Work

Brian M. Gargano of Archer & Greiner has entered an appearance for Meena R. Patel in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 27 in Texas Southern District Court by Holland & Knight on behalf of Cabo United LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:23-cv-03641, Cabo United LLC v. Patel et al.

Real Estate

November 13, 2023, 11:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Cabo United LLC

Plaintiffs

Thompson & Knight

defendants

Ishaan Aggarwal

Koteswar Rao Gajavelli

Meena R. Patel

Shefali Aggarwal

Vijay Bhaskar Atti

defendant counsels

Archer & Greiner

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract