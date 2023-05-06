New Suit - Investor Class Action

Sequoia Capital, a California-based venture capital firm, and accounting firms Armanino LLP and Prager Metis CPAs were slapped with a class action Friday in California Northern District Court in connection with the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The suit, brought by Texas attorney W. Mark Lanier and The Lanier Law Firm, accuses the defendants of aiding and abetting the FTX fraud and contributing to the perceived legitimacy of the FTX trading platform. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02222, Cabo et al v. Sequoia Capital Operations, LLC et al.

Investment Firms

May 06, 2023, 11:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Erica Leeds

Leandro Cabo

Sean Flood

Vardan Balayan

Plaintiffs

The Lanier Law Firm

defendants

Sequoia Capital Operations, LLC

Armanino LLP

Prager Metis Cpas, LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct