Sequoia Capital, a California-based venture capital firm, and accounting firms Armanino LLP and Prager Metis CPAs were slapped with a class action Friday in California Northern District Court in connection with the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The suit, brought by Texas attorney W. Mark Lanier and The Lanier Law Firm, accuses the defendants of aiding and abetting the FTX fraud and contributing to the perceived legitimacy of the FTX trading platform. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02222, Cabo et al v. Sequoia Capital Operations, LLC et al.
Investment Firms
May 06, 2023, 11:30 AM