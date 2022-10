New Suit - Patent

Cable One, a subsidiary of Graham Holdings, filed a patent lawsuit against DigiMedia Tech on Friday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Winston & Strawn, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's Sparklight products and features do not infringe any patents owned by the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01815, Cable One Inc. v. DigiMedia Tech LLC.

