New Suit - Contract

Clark Hill filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Cabinetworks Group Inc. (CWG), a kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer. The suit seeks to declare that a strategic relationship agreement with FloorExpo Inc. for the reporting of CWG's monthly sales did not automatically renew beyond the expiration of its initial three-year term. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00365, Cabinetworks Group, Inc. v. FloorExpo, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 26, 2023, 5:04 AM