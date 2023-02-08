New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Perfect Corp., a provider of AR and AI SaaS solutions to the beauty and fashion industries, Ulta Beauty and other defendants were hit with a biometric privacy class action Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Fradin Law and Simon Law Co., accuses the defendants of violating the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act by surreptitiously collecting and storing facial features through its virtual try-on 'GLAMlab' experience. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00768, Cabiltes v. Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 08, 2023, 4:52 AM