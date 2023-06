Removed To Federal Court

American Advisors Group on Wednesday removed a employment class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Bartz Law Group, claims wage-and-hour violations. The defendant is represented by Baker & Hostetler. The case is 8:23-cv-01048, Cabezas et al v. American Advisors Group aka Bloom Retirement Holdings, Inc.

June 14, 2023, 8:02 PM

