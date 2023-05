Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McCarter & English on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Becton Dickinson, a medical device maker, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins on behalf of a patient who allegedly died from a faulty catheter system manufactured by the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02859, Cabello v. C.R. Bard, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 25, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Cabello

Plaintiffs

Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins

defendants

Becton Dickinson And Company

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Bard Access Systems, Inc.

defendant counsels

McCarter & English

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims