New Suit - Employment

Cabela's Wholesale filed an employment lawsuit against former employee Isaac Chavez on Wednesday in Montana District Court. The complaint arises from Chavez's refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and filing of an administrative case against Cabela's before the Montana Office of Administrative Hearings. The suit, brought by Littler Mendelson, seeks dismissal of the administrative case on the grounds that Chavez's discrimination claim under state law is federally preempted by OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard for companies that employ more than 100 employees. The case is 9:23-cv-00041, Cabela's Wholesale LLC v. Chavez.

Montana

April 26, 2023, 8:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Cabela's Wholesale, LLC

Plaintiffs

Littler Mendelson

defendants

Isaac Chavez

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination