Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Day Pitney on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Gold Standard Automotive Network to Connecticut District Court. The complaint was filed by the Consumer Law Group on behalf of the owner of a 2013 Audi RS5. The case is 3:23-cv-00388, Cabble v. Gold Standard Automotive Network, Inc.

Automotive

March 29, 2023, 5:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlos Cabble

defendants

Gold Standard Automotive Network, Inc.

defendant counsels

Day Pitney

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract