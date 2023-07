Removed To Federal Court

SiteOne Landscape Supply removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Eastern District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by Bradley Grombacher and the Majarian Law Group. SiteOne Landscape Supply is represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart. The case is 2:23-cv-01533, Caballero v. SiteOne Landscape Supply LLC.

Wholesalers

July 27, 2023, 9:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Gustavo Caballero

Plaintiffs

Bradley Grombacher, LLP

defendants

Siteone Landscape Supply LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches