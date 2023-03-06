Litigation Trend - Data Breach | Class Actions | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Trend - Data Breach | Class Actions

Cybersecurity litigation is heating up in federal courts across the country, according to Law.com Radar. Nearly 30 federal data breach class actions surfaced on the platform in February, continuing a rising trend which traces back roughly 12 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts for federal data breach class actions have grown to double the previous 12-month average. Who's feeling the pressure? Some of the most frequently sued defendants include tech and telecommunications companies like Samsung, Rackspace and T-Mobile; businesses in the financial and health care sectors, such as Flagstar Bank and Keystone Health, are also common targets.

Telecommunications

March 06, 2023, 5:06 PM