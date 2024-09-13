Litigation Surge - Arizona | Copyright | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Arizona | Copyright

There were more copyright cases in Arizona District Court than usual last month. At least six cases were filed, most of which were brought by SRipLaw; the suits are part of a wave of cases brought by the firm on behalf of photographers and videographers whose content was allegedly posted on businesses' websites and social media accounts without permission. Also of note, slide maker Slick Slide sued former manufacturer Jokawiem Manufacturing for allegedly misappropriating the plaintiff's drawings and other copyrighted information to form a competing slide company.

September 13, 2024, 1:09 PM