CA AG: Fossil Fuel Companies Engaging in Delay Tactics in St...

News From Law.com

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said oil and gas companies named in the state's climate change lawsuit are engaging in delay tactics in the litigation, during an interview Friday with actress and activist Jane Fonda. The lawsuit, filed Sept. 15 in San Francisco County Superior Court, seeks a court order barring industry titans from disseminating misinformation about climate change and requiring them to pay toward an abatement fund to address the public nuisance created by climate change.

Energy

December 01, 2023, 5:07 PM

nature of claim: /