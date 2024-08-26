Litigation Surge - Banking & Financial Services | Minnesota

Major banks and financial service companies were hit with a flurry of lawsuits this past week in Minnesota District Court. At least five cases were filed against Fortune 500 banking entities, including two class actions targeting Ameriprise Financial. According to the complaints, Ameriprise automatically transfers customers' uninvested funds into interest-bearing 'cash sweep accounts' without adequately disclosing that most of the funds are transferred to affiliate Ameriprise Bank with minimal returns to accountholders; the suits further contend that for transfers to accounts at unaffiliated banks, Ameriprise retains an unreasonable amount of compensation for itself. The suits are backed by Berger Montague, Rosca Scarlato LLC and the Gibbs Law Group.

Banking & Financial Services

August 26, 2024, 2:11 PM