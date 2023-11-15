Litigation Surge - Data Breach | IBM | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | IBM

IBM was hit with a flurry of data breach class actions last month. At least four federal class actions were filed on behalf of patients whose private health info was allegedly compromised following a cyberattack on Johnson & Johnson's patient support platform 'Janssen CarePath,' which is managed by IBM. According to the complaints, IBM and Johnson & Johnson learned about the breach in early August, but waited until late September to notify patients. IBM has turned to Kirkland & Ellis for defense.

November 15, 2023, 1:14 PM

