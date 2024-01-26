Litigation Surge - New York | ERISA | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | ERISA

ERISA cases surged in New York on Thursday. At least six federal ERISA lawsuits were filed, most of which were brought on behalf of masons, concrete drivers and other blue collar workers to recover allegedly unpaid trust contributions. Companies under fire include Evolution Elevator & Escalator, IKNA Construction, Regional Trucking, Toros Brothers Construction and Vestar. Who's bringing the heat? Half the suits were brought by the employment firm Virginia & Ambinder.

Construction & Engineering

January 26, 2024, 12:56 PM

nature of claim: /