Litigation Surge - Construction & Engineering | Labor & Empl...

Litigation Surge - Construction & Engineering | Labor & Employment

Law.com Radar detected a swarm of employment cases targeting construction & engineering companies last month. Ten federal employment suits were initiated against businesses on Radar's sector watchlist, more than twice the typical monthly average. Most of the suits allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender, nationality or sexual orientation; plus, two class actions accuse businesses of failing to post pay ranges as well as general descriptions of benefits and other compensation in their job listings in violation of Washington's new Pay Transparency Law. Companies under fire include Cornerstone Building Brands, Jacobs Solutions, JELD-WEN, Martin Marietta Materials and Skanska.

Construction & Engineering

December 13, 2023, 1:22 PM

nature of claim: /