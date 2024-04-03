Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kazerouni Law Group | Law...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kazerouni Law Group

The Kazerouni Law Group, a consumer protection firm, launched a cluster of federal class actions last week. At least three suits were filed in California and Nevada, one of which accuses Wells Fargo of enrolling customers in various products such as home warranties and income protection without consent. Plus, Westlake Portfolio Management, which acquired the loan portfolio of the now-bankrupt car dealer U.S. Auto Sales, was sued under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act; according to the complaint, warranty services became inactive after U.S. Auto Sales failed to remit payments to third-party administrator DOWC Administration Services, yet the defendant unlawfully continued to charge for warranty services as part of monthly loan payments.

Banking & Financial Services

April 03, 2024, 1:09 PM

