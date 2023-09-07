Litigation Surge - California | Federal Deposit Insurance Co...

Litigation Surge - California | Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

The FDIC, acting as receiver for Washington Mutual, launched a barrage of contract cases last month in California as it makes a final push to recover certain losses arising from the 2008 financial crisis. At least seven federal lawsuits were filed against lenders that sold subprime mortgages to WaMu, which sold them to Deutsche Bank to be repackaged for investors as 'mortgage-backed securities.' Deutsche Bank sued WaMu over subprime mortgages in 2009 and entered a $3 billion settlement which the FDIC paid in Sept. 2017, triggering a six-year statute of limitations on the FDIC's indemnification claims against lenders that sold the mortgages to WaMu. The suits are backed by Mark Migdal & Hayden and the Mortgage Recovery Law Group.

September 07, 2023, 2:55 PM

