Litigation Surge - Nebraska | Contract Litigation | Law.com ...

Home Instead Inc., which offers in-home senior care services, filed a swarm of lawsuits against its own franchisees last week in Nebraska District Court. At least three lawsuits were filed against defendants whose franchise agreements expired on Sept. 29; according to the complaints, the defendants refused to renew their franchise agreements on new terms which the plaintiff offered just 10 days before the agreements were set to expire, and therefore the defendants must comply with post-termination covenants pertaining to non-disclosure, non-solicitation and non-competition. All three suits are backed by Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather.

October 03, 2023, 6:38 PM

