Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Product Liabili...

School districts launched a wave of lawsuits against Facebook and other social media giants yesterday claiming that addiction, cyberbullying and other harmful features of the defendants' platforms are contributing to a mental health crisis among adolescents. At least 15 federal cases were filed on Wednesday, adding to a mountain of cases brought on behalf of parents and their children over the past few months which have been consolidated as multi-district litigation. Most of yesterday's suits were filed by the Frantz Law Group, which has led a similar campaign against JUUL over the harmful effects of e-cigarettes.

April 13, 2023, 2:57 PM

