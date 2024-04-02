Litigation Surge - General Motors | OnStar, LLC | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - General Motors | OnStar, LLC

General Motors and OnStar were swarmed with lawsuits last week for claims under various privacy laws as well as the Fair Credit Reporting Act. At least five federal cases were filed alleging that systems installed in certain vehicles collect information about driving behavior, then transmit the data to insurance companies which use it to increase premiums. According to the complaints, the data is transmitted through intermediary LexisNexis Risk Solutions, which is named as a defendant in four of the five cases. The suits come on the heels of a March 11 New York Times article describing the practice. The plaintiffs are backed by several firms including Ahdoot & Wolfson, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Robbins Geller.

