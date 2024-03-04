Litigation Surge - Government | U.S. Department of Agricultu...

Litigation Surge - Government | U.S. Department of Agriculture

The U.S. Department of Agriculture was hit with a flurry of lawsuits last week. At least six federal cases were launched against the department, two of which challenge disqualifications of grocery stores from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as 'Food Stamps.' Plus, right-wing nonprofit group America First Legal Foundation sued the USDA to obtain email communications under the Freedom of Information Act, and an individual who was sued by the department for allegedly entering a sore horse in a walking competition filed a lawsuit claiming that the USDA's administrative adjudication scheme is unconstitutional. Meanwhile, a pair of environmental groups accuses the department of failing to consider carbon emissions when authorizing logging projects.

Government

March 04, 2024, 2:29 PM

