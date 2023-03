Litigation Surge - Securities | Maxar Technologies

Space tech company Maxar Technologies was hit with a cluster of shareholder lawsuits last month over the company's proposed acquisition by Advent International for $6.4 billion. The company saw four new suits in February alleging that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. The suits are backed by Brodsky & Smith, Risen Law, Weiss Law and Melwani & Chan.

Technology

March 06, 2023, 12:26 PM