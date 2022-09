Litigation Surge - Patent | Micron Technology

Micron Technology, an Idaho-based producer of computer processing equipment, was hit with a cluster of patent infringement cases last month. The company saw three new suits in August pertaining to a range of devices, including semiconductors, flash storage drives and memory modules. The suits are backed by Irell & Manella, McKool Smith, Russ August & Kabat and Givens Pursley.

Fortune 500

September 07, 2022, 6:28 PM