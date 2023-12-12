Litigation Surge - California | US Bank | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | US Bank

There was an unusual surge of cases involving US Bank in California last month as tenants sought to remove eviction actions to federal court. Out of four federal court cases involving US Bank in California last month, three were removals by pro se tenants; according to the removal notices, federal jurisdiction is warranted for reasons such as the presence of a federal question under the Protecting Tenants at Foreclosure Act of 2009 or supplemental jurisdiction based on the tenant's subsequently-filed federal civil rights action. The suits are part of a recent pattern of pro se tenants removing unlawful detainer actions to federal court, and federal judges have routinely and swiftly remanded the actions back to state court.

Banking & Financial Services

December 12, 2023, 2:17 PM

