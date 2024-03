Litigation Surge - Patent | Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems was hit with more patent cases than usual last month in Texas. At least four patent lawsuits were filed over various products and services offered by the company including the conferencing platform Webex, Catalyst 9600 Series switches, CFP2 transceiver modules and the cybersecurity platform Cisco Umbrella. Two of the four suits were brought by the BC Law Group; other plaintiffs firms include Rabicoff Law and Russ August & Kabat.

March 13, 2024, 2:03 PM

