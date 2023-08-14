Litigation Surge - Privacy | Meta Platforms | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Privacy | Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms was hit with a flurry of privacy class actions last week in California. At least three federal class actions were filed accusing the tech giant of collecting patients' HIPAA-protected health information through tracking pixels on hospitals' websites in violation of the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act, federal Wiretap Act and other privacy laws. The cases also target companies that used the pixels including Tenet Health, Emanuel Medical Center, Sansum Clinic and Doctors Medical Center of Modesto. The suits are backed by Levi & Korsinsky and the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman.

