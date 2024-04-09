Litigation Surge - Ohio | Robbins Kelly Patterson Tucker | L...

Litigation Surge - Ohio | Robbins Kelly Patterson Tucker

Outdoor advertising companies Summit Locations and Huntington Outdoor filed a cluster of First Amendment lawsuits against Ohio municipalities last week. At least three suits were filed in Ohio Northern District Court alleging that zoning resolutions prohibiting signs from displaying content unrelated to the premises on which they're located violate the First Amendment and are preempted by state law. Defendants under fire include Bath Township, Coventry Township and Sheffield Township. The plaintiffs are represented by Robbins Kelly Patterson & Tucker.

Government

April 09, 2024, 12:59 PM

nature of claim: /